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George's avatar
George
13m

I hope these employees who are part of this lawsuit win big. What a shame to be subject to this degree of tyranny from a corporation leadership who cannot and would not think critically and size up this entire COVID fiasco and shown some leadership. Those who deceivingly promoted fear by exaggerated the severely with the RT-PCR testing which was not only inappropriate, but duped people without science backgrounds to not question the supposed experts who were driving this fear campaign. COVID was deadly to the usual subjects just as flu is each year. Surprisingly, flu disappeared during COVID. Quite surprising indeed.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
10m

Good work, join the crowd, i.e., "A federal jury in San Francisco awarded approximately $7.8 million to six former Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) employees who were terminated after their requests for religious exemptions to the agency's COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied." Or, "Federal jury awarded a Catholic woman nearly $12.7 million in a religious discrimination lawsuit after she was fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine." It seems like God's religious exemptions outweigh Satan's/Dr. Fauci's evil mandates! Praiz God & the jury!!!

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