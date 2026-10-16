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Brian Klunder
Oct 16

"But U.S. Votes No"

Meanwhile, back at the ranch...

NIH Pays Stanford $782,082 to Develop Influenza Vaccines That Activate Bacterial Endotoxin TLR4 Pathway! AKA pandemic orchestration!!!!

Oh, the deceit of revelation1823.net in technicolor!

Thank you, Defender!

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