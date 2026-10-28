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Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
8h

Those who knew about the blood clot risk but charged ahead nevertheless MUST be charged, optimally with crimes against humanity, negligence causing bodily harm, medical malpractice, and conspiracy to engage in behavior known to be harmful. In addition to being permanently stripped of any medical credentials the possess, they must be made to pay compensation to the individuals injured or killed by their negligence - even if they have to work in a turnip field to earn the money. As well, these medical thugs must be interrogated in order to find out whether they were following someone else's orders, and if they were, the people they were obeying must also be charged. NO MATTER HOW LONG IT TAKES!

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Caliburn's avatar
Caliburn
1h

Hi Geoff. What are your thoughts on the recently discussed INTerpath-001 mRNA cancer vaccine. There are numerous other INTerpath trials recruiting for various solid tumour types. If shedding IS a real phenomenon, could health care workers be at risk?

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