Sounds Like Nonsense
LAURA KASNER SUBSTACK 83% of UK National Health Service NHS workers are now DECLINING to take the Covid vaccine

Most Docs Not Taking the Jabs Themselves, But They Don't Mind if You Do

A guest post by Tom Haviland

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/most-docs-not-taking-the-jabs-themselves

Archived 👇

https://web.archive.org/web/20250805224053/https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/most-docs-not-taking-the-jabs-themselves

richard noakes
You also needed it to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread........ "It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat"......... then one that replicates in the lower lung: Dr. Robert Redfield - BioPharma organizations use the terms vaccines, viruses, spike proteins, recombinant DNA, gain-of-function viruses, mRNA, nanoparticle technology and bioweapons interchangeably, as they are all considered as dual-use technologies, but when someone sneezes or coughs and does not cover their nose or mouth, then they eject a fine spray of snot or phlegm in the form of an invisible floating cloud in the outside air, which we breathe in, as we walk through it, since we can't see it, blown hither and yon by the air currents.

That infection goes into our nose, very much like a seed gets blown through the air and lands on soil, from whence it grows - just like a Dandelion seed, but this time in the warm wet areas in the insides of the nasal passages of our head, when sometimes, it becomes a disease, which is transported down into our body in the one liter of snot our heads produce daily, which flows down the back of our necks unnoticed, because it always has, the engine oil of the body. Hopefully you are a nose breather and NOT a mouth breather, so that you isolate an external infection to your head and not to the insides of your body, so train yourself to always breathe through your nose, as I have me. Vaccines are supposed to deal with the disease once it is in your body and kill it, which of course they don't - but my argument is why wait, kill it off in the nasal passages of your head, before it gets to be something much worse, which my free salt water cure does - my proof - over 35 years never ill from anything, where before my free salt water cure, all I had to do was look at someone ill, to get it myself. The other issue, obviously, is that when someone has an infection in their head, which they treat in their body - the original infection in their head is still there, it is just dormant until the next time it gets activated again, because it never got treated the first time, which my free salt water cure does - free because I wanted it to be available to everyone who wanted to use it, irrespective of how rich or poor they were and from household materials in everyone's home.... HHS, FDA and CDC insiders are finally coming forward with the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth regarding all things COVID-19. CDC Director under POTUS 45 Redfield states - You also needed the Omicron Nanoparticles variant to change where it replicated, if you want the virus to be spread. It’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat then one that replicates in the lower lung - October 6, 2025 - Karen Kingston Report 7.11.2025 - which my free salt water cure stops totally and pretty much immediately.

Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean warm water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 35 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem - where for my money, Long Covid or FluMist likes to stay and when you get an infection in your head, there is nothing to stop it becoming, for the sake of example, Covid, the disease, which flows down into your body in the one liter of snot or mucus our head produces daily, the engine oil of your body - if flows down the back of your neck unnoticed because it is and always has been a lifetime thing - the top of your throat is at a point half way up your ears and not at mouth level, as you will quickly discover with my free salt water cure. I've never had a vaccine because I've never needed one and Injected vaccines (Gene Therapy Injections) and FluMist could deliberately kill you.

Salt= I use Supermarket bought Table Salt with Iodine in it, but any Salt is OK - Steve Kirsch: NEVER do a nasal rinse with tap water. NEVER. Distilled water (the best option; this is what I always do).

