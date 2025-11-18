0:00 -8:34

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is not required to publicize data that may link COVID-19 vaccines to an increase in excess deaths in the United Kingdom during the pandemic, following a ruling last week by the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office.

The ruling, which concludes a two-year battle for the release of the data, has led to accusations of a “cover-up,” according to The Telegraph, which first reported the story.

In 2023, UsForThem, a nonprofit advocacy group, requested the data under the country’s freedom of information laws. However, UKHSA challenged the request, citing concerns that releasing the data could fuel “misinformation” and cause “distress” to the vaccine-injured.

In a statement provided to The Defender, Luke Weeks, senior communications manager at UKHSA’s press office, said:

“Protecting patient confidentiality is of critical importance. Releasing this data presented a real possibility that it could be used to identify individuals, which could result in significant distress. “UKHSA provided a carefully anonymised version of the dataset that removed the risk of identification. We welcome the decision of the tribunal to dismiss the appeal.”

UKHSA previously told the Information Commissioner’s Office that releasing the data may lead to “distress or anger” on the part of the relatives of the deceased and that the figures might be used to fuel “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccines, potentially fueling vaccine hesitancy.

According to TrialSite News, UKHSA’s “single justification — fear of public reaction — is now driving intense criticism.”

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a medical oncologist at St. George’s, University of London, called the decision to withhold the data “a ridiculous cover-up.”

“The excuse of [vaccine] confidence is patently absurd,” Dalgleish said.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who is chief medical adviser to Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) and medical adviser to MAHA Action, said the decision to withhold the data is “appalling,” as the data “would very likely make the link between the COVID jabs and excess deaths.”

Malhotra said this is “not the first time” that U.K. government health agencies “have been involved in a cover-up.” He said the U.K.’s Department of Health and the country’s National Health Service “covered up the ambulance delays” that resulted in the 2021 death of his father, Dr. Kailash Chand, a general practitioner and former deputy chair of the British Medical Association.

‘Not having access to clear and concise data is what fuels misinformation’

TrialSite News noted that while it is impossible to claim with certainty that the data withheld by the UKHSA show a definitive link between COVID-19 vaccinations and an increase in excess deaths, “refusal to release the data suggests an unwillingness to examine the question openly.”

Ben Kingsley, legal director of UsForThem, told The Telegraph that the UKHSA’s decision to withhold the data indicates “a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day.”

“You have to ask yourself why it is that the public are considered incapable of handling this data,” Kingsley said. “It reveals a patronising mindset, which also characterised the pandemic response — ‘do what we say, don’t ask any questions, we know what is best for you.’”

TrialSite News called it a “staggering” communication failure. “By invoking emotional harm rather than methodological concerns, UKHSA inadvertently strengthened the very narrative it likely hoped to avoid. Transparency is not optional — it is the foundation of scientific legitimacy,” TrialSite News wrote.

Vaccine injury victims questioned UKHSA’s claim that releasing data that might show a link between COVID-19 shots and excess deaths would cause “distress.”

Danielle Baker, formerly a certified hospice and palliative care registered nurse, was injured in 2021 after her employer coerced her into getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Baker, now permanently disabled, said, “Not having access to clear and concise data is what fuels misinformation.”

“The lack of transparency leaves all to question and speculate on what the ‘real’ numbers may be, impacting our ability to be heard,” Baker said. “Our voices are lost among the many because of this, leaving us to wonder if this is by design. It is just one of the many roads that leads to the ‘distress’ they are claiming to ‘protect’ us from.”

British health freedom activist and podcaster Dan Astin-Gregory, a member of MEHA’s steering committee, said that if “the data exonerated the program, it would be published immediately. The refusal alone shows that transparency has been traded for institutional self-preservation. Families who have lost loved ones deserve honesty, not secrecy.”

Excess deaths in UK increased sharply in 2022, early 2023

The ruling not to release the data has further fueled an ongoing “political firestorm” in the U.K. over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and the increase in excess deaths in the country during and after the pandemic, TrialSite News reported.

Last year, a U.K. cross-party parliamentary group cited “growing public and professional concerns” regarding the U.K.’s rising excess death rate — and noted that Big Pharma had been provided access to the data.

In its letter to the UKHSA and the U.K.’s Department of Health, the cross-party parliamentary group called for the data to be released “on the same anonymised basis that it was shared with the pharmaceutical groups.”

According to The Telegraph, Reform UK — the party that holds just five of the 650 seats in the House of Commons but is leading in nationwide polling — “has committed to a public inquiry into excess deaths and alleged Covid vaccine harms.”

According to Our World In Data, excess deaths — defined as “the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods” — increased by 8% in the U.K. during the 2020-2024 time period, compared to 2015-2019.

In 2023, statistics released by the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics and Office for Health Improvement and Disparities showed a sharp increase in excess deaths throughout the country in 2022 and early 2023 — but did not attribute the increase to COVID-19 vaccination.

In May, U.K.-based medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., analyzed excess death figures from the U.K. and 19 other countries with varying mRNA COVID-19 vaccination rates, finding high excess death rates in several “highly vaccinated” countries following the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Malholtra: COVID Shots most likely the ‘no. 1 driving factor behind the increase in excess deaths’

Several studies have found a link between COVID-19 shots and excess deaths:

Malhotra said there is “no question whether there is a link” between COVID-19 vaccination and excess deaths, “because it is irrefutable.”

Instead, the UKHSA is likely attempting to conceal the extent of the link, as the COVID-19 vaccines are “most likely the no. 1 driving factor behind the increase in excess deaths,” Malhotra said.

“We can only assure quality care when there is full transparency and accountability on the data on people’s health,” Malhotra said. “The sooner there can be accountability, the sooner there can be justice for the victims and their families.”

