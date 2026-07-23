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Wellness Hacks's avatar
Wellness Hacks
1h

Standard treatment (worldwide) for severely ill mechanically ventilated patients is combination opioid and benzodiapine, often with a paralytic if they're not conscious and/or weaning. Things get might more complicated when benzodiapines are inadequate and you require other sedative drug classes (e.g., etomidate, dexmedetomidine).

There's no point in doing a brief explainer for this audience.

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
40m

This is just nonsensical fear-mongering and blame-casting. You're trying to portray ICU best practices as sinister plot.

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