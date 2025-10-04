The Defender

patrick.net/memes
Privacy

Prohibit "Real ID" and other mandatory federal IDs, because their ultimate purpose is to track down and imprison or murder political dissidents. Federal ID is unconstitutional, because it is not an enumerated federal power.

Create an amendment establishing a Constitutional right to privacy because it is not perfectly clear from existing law that we have this right.

Prohibit all levels of government from collecting or holding information on any citizen except as absolutely necessary for census, taxation, active criminal investigation, or driver's licenses, whistleblowers to each be rewarded with $10M cash exempt from all tax, taken from the budget of the violating agency.

Prohibit all levels of government from monitoring the activities or location or even knowing the home address of any individual not currently accused of a specific crime. This means there can be no mass license plate reading or cell phone tracking without a warrant naming the specific person and the crime being investigated.

Prohibit the use of facial recognition except with a warrant for a specific crime. Prohibit the TSA from taking photos of passengers without a warrant.

Require all private people and companies which collect or distribute home addresses and phone numbers to prominently display all of the owners' home addresses and phone numbers, and all similar information they collect on the public. That is, demand equality of exposure.

Prohibit airlines and other transportation from demanding identity papers. Everyone should be able to travel anonymously, as we did before 9/11.

Prohibit websites from including 3rd party javascript, especially that from Google or Facebook, without explicit site user agreement that every keystroke or mouse movement etc will be visible to Google or Facebook and that those sites may have altered the page content. It's spyware and most people are unaware of it.

Make it a serious crime for any software to install updates without explicit permission from the user, and a warning that this turns over control of their device to the company installing the software.

Ban digital IDs. IDs must always be exclusively physical, not something stored on a phone or other device which can be reported to a central database upon use.

Jayne Doe
2,795,008 signatures https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/730194

Dumbphones https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15144099/digital-id-card-starmer-dumbpones-nokia.html

