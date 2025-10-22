The Defender

John T's avatar
John T
3h

They need to read the laws congress wrote governing drugs. They aren't the administrative procedure act concerning labeling. If you look at the last bullet it is very simple the law congress wrote. This isn't an FDA regulation. If it benefits the public health. It also doesn't say in the law that HHS Secretary has to answer in 180 days. Maybe that is a regulation they made. He can determine from their response letter if he agrees or disagrees according to the law. Kinda like RFK Jr saying he had to approve generic abortion drug by law. That isn't what the congressional law says. Maybe FDA regulation. People throw the word law around a lot.

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title21-section353d&num=0&edition=prelim

(a) Definitions

For purposes of this section:

(1) The term "covered drug" means a drug approved under section 355(c) of this title-

(A) for which there are no unexpired patents included in the list under section 355(j)(7) of this title and no unexpired period of exclusivity;

(B) for which the approval of the application has been withdrawn for reasons other than safety or effectiveness; and

(C) for which-

(i)(I) there is new scientific evidence available pertaining to new or existing conditions of use that is not reflected in the approved labeling;

(II) the approved labeling does not reflect current legal and regulatory requirements for content or format; or

(III) there is a relevant accepted use in clinical practice that is not reflected in the approved labeling; and

(ii) updating the approved labeling would benefit the public health.

