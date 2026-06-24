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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
4h

No they don't. But "The Pretender" sure does, routinely. Discredit your organization even more pushing rage-bait for midwits.

Lots of scary sciency words, and those redactions look so sinister.

https://www.odni.gov/files/documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/COVID-19_Release_DNI_Gabbard_6-18_Index.pdf

https://www.odni.gov/files//documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/COVID-19_Release_DNI_Gabbard_6-18_Part-1.pdf

https://www.odni.gov/files//documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/COVID-19_Release_DNI_Gabbard_6-18_Part-2.pdf

https://www.odni.gov/files//documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/COVID-19_Release_DNI_Gabbard_6-18_Part-3.pdf

https://www.odni.gov/files//documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/COVID-19_Release_DNI_Gabbard_6-18_Part-4.pdf

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Wellness Hacks's avatar
Wellness Hacks
3h

Gabbard’s “Fauci Files" follow the same playbook as her past document drops: Put the desired conclusion in the headline. Use “declassification” as a credibility signal. Present a large, mixed dump of documents as if they were a prosecutor’s exhibit. Convert ordinary government processes—expert consultation, grant oversight, whistleblower routing, intelligence disagreement—into evidence of conspiracy. Then push the accusation on social media, where few people will read the underlying documents closely enough to notice the gulf between the documents and the claims.

Gabbard played this game of innuendo and accusation with her so-called “Russiagate” declassifications, accusing President Barack Obama of a "treasonous conspiracy” and “coup” (he has yet to be charged). A few weeks ago she followed the playbook with a document dump on biolabs, reframing biological threat reduction work, much of which was already public, as nefarious. In each case, the underlying materials contain some facts, but they are often decontextualized, and the framing asks readers to take a much larger conspiratorial leap.

From Lawfare Media, June 23

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