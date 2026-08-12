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Kennewick Man
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Clearly, there are limits of what an Executive Order (EO) can accomplish. An EO – when in direct face off with the courts is walking on the edge against the Constitution. It can be also cancelled out by an incoming new president’s EO as it is an executive tool that was designed for minor issues not problems that touch on large parts of the U.S. population. Modern presidents obviously overplayed their hand on EOs. Fundamentally, the present degraded status of U.S. Sovereignty is the underlying problem that stretches back all the way to the Framers of the U.S. Constitution. They were fully aware the importance of Sovereignty but did not incorporate Detailed, Inherent Sovereign rights for members of the General Public. Read or download my book free on this critical issue. The U.S. public is constantly engaged in a losing battle against the political and oligarchic classes. The full loss of medical Sovereignty during the Covid era was a logical conclusion of this political problem.

Read Chapter 2: The American Mistake: Sovereignty Lost in Translation

The Lost Sovereign: Rousseau’s Warning and the Battle to Reclaim Democracy

https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Lost-Sovereign-Rousseaus-Warning-and-the-Battle-373f9a06d-En/index.html

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