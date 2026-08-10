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Effra's avatar
Effra
6hEdited

Before you start cheering this action, realize that your applause supports the very notion that government should have any role in determining how many bioweapons are injected into a person.

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Kristina A Boudreaux's avatar
Kristina A Boudreaux
3h

Yahoo! Thanks to all who helped get us to this point! More to go, but steps in the right direction. I believe there is also a bill in Congress regarding religious exemption to jabs. Let's follow that too!

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