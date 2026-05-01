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djean111's avatar
djean111
1h

Aaaaand - on YouTube, the Dems are referring to her as just another pretty face TV commentator, and morphing her name into Sapphire the pole dancer. Too bad the jab does not cure TDS.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
32m

Sad to see they won.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/the-wellness-company-attacks-on-brilliant

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