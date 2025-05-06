The Defender

The Defender

PamelaDrew
3h

This is a shameful perpetuation of mythology that Gain of Function is more than the foundation for ALL virology as synthetic clones grown in E.coli because bacteria is hijacked to replicate what Mother Nature will never do with RNA molecules as fleeting as shooting stars. https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

Misconstruing petrie dish clones in high purity w identical sequences stuffed into rodents is a proxy for infection and excuse for interventions and it is all biological mythology.

Where GoF is dangerous is when it is used to make mRNA TRANSFECTIONS that were rolled out as emergency "novel vaccines" to turn old lab tool into cash cow with IP novel use claims.

https://web.archive.org/web/20200803152807/https://www.promega.com/resources/guides/cell-biology/transfection/

What a betrayal of the idea of defending children or sharing truth when basic biology is omitted from public education. Shame on all who know or should know better by 2025!!

