The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GiGi's avatar
GiGi
4h

I pray that this unsatisfied mandate to actually report after this excellent lawsuit comes to fruition and with an honest report and this order is not just rhetoric to get votes. My suspicion of potential insincerity by Trump Admin (not RFK Jr) is higher because 90 days is AFTER the mid term election...

Reply
Share
2 replies
UnderBabied's avatar
UnderBabied
4h

They've been cranking out vaccine safety reports forever.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture