The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
2h

Why not ban all? Jesus Christ!

Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
35m

the official GOF debacle lead to or actually COVERED UP GENE THERAPIES, genetically modifying HUMANS via covid shots!!!! What the hell this order does good to anyone, if 'vaccines' LIES, which now mean official GENE THERAPIES are still continued to be used in OFFICIAL 'vaccines' spreading into every single type of injectible 'protection'???? Sec. RFK and Co are CONTINUING TO LIE!

Gain of function means to genetically modify an organism/bacterium/virus in order to simply put, CHANGE IT on its GENETIC LEVEL, and whether the consequence is GAIN OR LOSS of function, IT DOSE NOT MATTER, the 'thing' gets GENETICALLY MODIFIED!!!!! WHOEVER does all these things is a CRIMINAL MURDER and ANNIHILATOR of the entire HUMANITY and it seems the entire gov/science/billionares ALL OF THEM, are in this together!!!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture