The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
18h

What a joke!

As the new flu transhumanist mRNA flu serum was just rolled out!

Reply
Share
1 reply
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
19h

So is this EO going to be the only paltry result of the big giant MAHA report that was supposed to finally do the real science to uncover and address the causes of Autism??? An EO is wholly inadequate. We need institutional shift based on consequential science, not a piece of paper that will be tossed away when the presidency changes hands. Donald Trump, you can do more. Mr HHS Secretary, you can do better.

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-trump-kennedy-autism-initiatives-leucovorin-tylenol-research-2025.html

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture