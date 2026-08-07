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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

the LIES AND CRIMES NEVER END!!! ANd it is getting WORSE with every single DAY!

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
9m

What about caring we are being watched and all the tech that goes into the plant hurting our bodies. What about privacy?

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