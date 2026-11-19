Children ages 6 to 11 who took Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss drug for two years had a lower BMI than those given a placebo — but they grew an average of 1.3 inches less, according to trial details published this week in The New England Journal of Medicine. Experts told The Defender the drug’s long-term effects on height, bone health and puberty remain unknown, and they urged caution in giving children the drugs.

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Novo Nordisk on Monday released results from a clinical trial of its blockbuster semaglutide weight-loss drug Wegovy in children.

The pharmaceutical giant touted a reduction in body mass index (BMI) in children ages 6-12 — but the children who took the drug grew more slowly than those who didn’t, The Wall Street Journal reported.

BMI is a measure of body size relative to age and sex, not a direct measure of health. Children who took the drug grew an average of 1.3 inches less than those who did not. Children in that age group typically grow 4-5 inches in two years.

Reduced height is “exactly the signal that should make us pause,” Houman David Hemmati, M.D., Ph.D., posted on X. “Short-term BMI reduction is real. So are the unknowns.”

Children in both the placebo group and the group that received the drug experienced adverse events — 96% in the semaglutide group and 93% in the placebo group.

In the drug group, 70% of the children experienced vomiting compared with 29% in the placebo group. The gastrointestinal side effects were reportedly short-lived and moderate.

“Even so, a young child who vomits often needs close attention to hydration, nutrition, and growth,” Billie Burry, Ph.D., nurse practitioner and educator at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, told The Defender.

Novo Nordisk published the detailed results in The New England Journal of Medicine this week and presented them at an obesity conference. At the same conference, Eli Lilly announced that its tirzepatide drug Zepbound was effective for adolescent weight loss.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are both classified as GLP-1 agonist weight-loss drugs.

GLP-1 drugs aren’t currently approved in the U.S. for use for weight loss in children younger than 12.

In January 2023, one month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed Wegovy for adolescents, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued new clinical guidelines for treating childhood obesity, recommending physicians offer GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and bariatric surgery to obese children.

According to the AAP, pediatricians “should” offer the weight-loss drugs to obese adolescents ages 12 and older and that they “may” offer the drugs — off-label — to children ages 8-11.

In July 2025, a BMJ investigation uncovered undisclosed financial ties between the AAP and major drug companies behind blockbuster weight-loss medications.

Yet, the AAP guidelines stand, and prescriptions for the drugs have skyrocketed.

On Oct. 7, a few weeks before Novo released its trial results, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued its first guidelines on childhood and adolescent obesity.

WHO explicitly recommends against the use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 9 and younger, citing a lack of evidence of long-term effects on growth and mental health, Forbes reported.

‘We simply don’t know’ long-term effects

Burry said that controlled data in children as young as those in Novo’s trial are available only for about two years. She said the authors conceded possible reductions in height gain and expected gains in lean body tissue as concerning effects.

“We simply don’t know yet how they affect adult height, bone health, puberty, or nutrition over many years,” she said.

In adult studies, most of the weight lost tends to return within a year after GLP-1 drugs are stopped, Burry said. “For a child who starts at age 6 or 8, that could mean many years of treatment, which is why longer follow-up matters so much,” she added.

Burry, a mental health clinician, also said there are unknowns around how years of medically reduced appetite “may shape a young child’s relationship with food, hunger cues, and body image, and children this age are still forming those patterns.”

She said that if parents put their children on these drugs, they should watch for skipped meals, preoccupation with weight, mood changes and withdrawal.

Marquita Lyons-Smith, a pediatric nurse practitioner and Health Administration Program director at North Carolina Central University, told The Defender that new studies can’t provide key information about what happens when treatment begins in early elementary school and continues through puberty or adulthood.

“Important questions include effects on linear growth and eventual adult height, bone mineral accrual, muscle development, puberty, nutrient sufficiency, mental health and eating behaviors,” she said.

“We must balance these unknowns against the real risks of untreated severe childhood obesity, including metabolic disease, sleep apnea, and psychosocial harm,” she added. “My position is neither to dismiss promising therapies nor to embrace them without caution.”

New vision-loss warning adds to long list of safety concerns

Last week, The Associated Press reported that top-selling weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, will have to include new warnings that the drugs can cause permanent vision loss.

It’s still unknown how the drugs cause vision loss or blindness.

Thousands of patients are suing Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, alleging they weren’t sufficiently warned about the risks of the drugs, The Washington Post reported.

Warnings on labels for the different drugs vary, but already include a large list of side effects, including nausea, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain and indigestion.

More serious concerns have also been reported since the drugs came on the market. They include digestive tract issues, such as gastroparesis — a chronic condition in which the stomach moves food too slowly — gallstones, and changes in menstrual cycles and libido.

In recent studies, the drugs have also been linked to nutritional deficiencies, hair loss, osteoporosis and fragility fractures.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide also contain boxed warnings about the risk of thyroid C-cell tumors, including cancer, seen in animal studies.

Wegovy’s label includes warnings for acute pancreatitis, acute gallbladder disease, acute kidney disease and other serious effects.

Drugs should be ‘last resort’ — not default option for children

There are also reports of psychiatric and other behavioral issues, including mood shifts, anxiety, irritability and a loss of interest in life, or anhedonia.

Burry and Lyons-Smith both said that childhood obesity is a serious problem in the U.S. — about 19% of children ages 2-19 have obesity. They agreed that family-based behavioral treatment remains foundational to treating childhood obesity.

Hemmati said that the home and the school are “the levers we control right now. Improving the quality and portions of what kids actually eat and drink, plus more physical activity, is slower and less profitable than a weekly injection — but it doesn’t override the developing body’s fundamental regulatory systems.”

“For most kids with obesity, start with the environment we can fix,” Hemmati recommended. “Drugs that blunt hunger should be a last resort under tight specialist supervision with rigorous growth and nutrition monitoring — not the first or default option for elementary-age children.”

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