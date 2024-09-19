by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

A U.K. independent review found that a 27-year-old man who died of blood clots three weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 should not have received the shot, the BBC reported today.

Jack Last was vaccinated on March 30, 2021. He subsequently developed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses and prevents blood from draining out of the brain.

He died on April 20, 2021, from catastrophic brain bleeds.

According to the BBC, an inquest completed in 2022 found that Last died as a “direct result” of the shot. But the independent review, published today, attributed the 27-year-old engineer’s death to “human error and tragic unfortunate timing.”

The review found that Last was wrongly offered the AstraZeneca vaccine “months before he should have been and that staff at his local hospital in Suffolk failed to spot how ill he was after he received the jab,” the BBC reported.

According to ITV News, the review was performed on behalf of the National Health Service’s (NHS) Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board.

The Independent reported that Last’s family “accused the NHS of a ‘litany of errors’ that cost a ‘fit and healthy’ young man his life.”

ITV quoted a statement from Last’s family, which alleged Last “hadn’t had a single day sick from work.” According to the statement, the independent review “details the many horrendous and ultimately catastrophic errors from the moment Jack arrived at West Suffolk Hospital.”

And in remarks quoted by the BBC, Last’s sister, Jasmine, said, “It’s unbearable to think that due to these events, Jack has lost his right to a full and happy life at such a young age.”

Dr. Andrew Kelso, medical director of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, said, “This independent review allowed the system to look at the incident from beginning to end, without the restrictions of organisational boundaries and without prejudice,” ITV reported.

“Hopefully by doing this work and by trying to understand what happened, we can at least mark his death in some way, show some proper respect for Jack and do everything we can to learn from the errors that happened,” Kelso said. “We are truly sorry for what has happened.”

‘System shortcomings, human error and tragic unfortunate timing’

According to the independent review, “system shortcomings, human error and tragic unfortunate timing” led to Last being invited to receive his COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021, months before he should have been.

At the time, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom was prioritized for adults between ages 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions, the BBC reported.

However, health services in Suffolk were “sent a large batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a short expiry date.” According to the BBC, “The surgeries ran out of people to vaccinate within the eligible cohorts so expanded the criteria to include those who were living with vulnerable people to ensure vaccines weren’t wasted.”

The Independent reported that Suffolk general practitioner (GP) services were being “proactive” in extending their vaccine invitations and “doing their best to vaccinate people against Covid.”

As a result, Last received a text message inviting him to get vaccinated.

According to the independent review, outdated medical records held by Last’s GP showed his parents suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung condition that causes difficulty breathing and which would have qualified his parents as members of a vulnerable population. This was not the case, however.

The telephone number listed in Last’s medical records also suggested he was living with his parents — but he had moved out of their home in 2019.

According to ITV, “The review also found a radiologist failed to identify a blood clot on Mr. Last’s brain during a CT scan on 9 April 2021, resulting in a delay of treatment of around 15 hours.”

The review described this as a “missed opportunity,” although it is unclear if the delay ultimately sealed Last’s fate.

“If Mr Last had not been invited to have the AstraZeneca vaccine early, he would have been in a later cohort where under-30s were offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,” ITV reported.

The BBC noted that by the time Last received the AstraZeneca shot, “reports had already emerged in Europe of the AZ vaccine being linked in rare cases to blood clots.”

However, it wasn’t until a week after he’d been vaccinated that the advice was changed to recommend against giving people under 30 the AstraZeneca vaccine if an alternative was available.

According to The Independent, pandemic-related restrictions also may have contributed to Last’s decline. “Covid-19 restrictions in hospital at the time also meant his family were limited in visiting their son in the days before his death.”

The Independent quoted a statement from Last’s family, expressing their belief that “part of the reason Jack was not taken seriously at the hospital to begin with was because the ‘safe and effective’ mantra had been repeated so much to the point of it being gospel, that anything that went against this seemed offensive.”

Report’s recommendations say nothing about vaccine safety, adverse events

According to the BBC, “The report makes four recommendations, including ensuring that patients’ medical records are updated and accurate, and only include current, active telephone numbers.”

The report also recommends that the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care coordinate with multiple agencies to ensure guidance on newly emerging diseases is disseminated and published “as widely and as quickly as possible,” ITV reported.

However, none of the report’s four recommendations explicitly address vaccine injuries or the risks of the COVID-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca is a defendant in a class-action lawsuit in the U.K. filed by 51 claimants alleging serious injuries from the shot. Twelve of the claimants are acting on behalf of a loved one who allegedly died from vaccine-induced blood-clotting issues.

As part of the ongoing class-action lawsuit in the U.K., AstraZeneca admitted in legal documents submitted to the U.K. High Court that the drug “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS” — also referred to as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

TTS is linked to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The condition causes the body to produce blood clots, which can be life-threatening. Other studies also linked the AstraZeneca vaccine to blood-clotting disorders.

In May, AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca claimed its decision to withdraw the drug was not linked to its admission about TTS and that the timing was coincidental.

According to Reuters, the company said it was withdrawing the vaccine because there was a “surplus of available updated vaccines” adapted for new COVID-19 variants, which led to a decline in demand for its vaccine.

The Telegraph reported last month that the U.K.’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme has approved 175 applications claiming harm caused by the COVID-19 vaccines, at a set amount of 120,000 pounds (approximately $158,000) per claim. About 97% of claims awarded relate to the AstraZeneca vaccine.