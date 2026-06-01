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Beyond the Surface by Veronica's avatar
Beyond the Surface by Veronica
40m

Utterly heartbreaking- these oligarchs must be hunted down and exterminated

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Marc Bédard Pelchat's avatar
Marc Bédard Pelchat
1h

The 'convenient mindset' is harming us to the point that it isn't convenient any longer.

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