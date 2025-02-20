by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) earlier this month withdrew its case against a Canadian doctor who faced misconduct allegations over social media posts questioning the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and promoting ivermectin.

The charges against Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia, an emergency room doctor with over 30 years of experience, had been lingering since 2022.

On Feb. 5, the CPSBC informed Hoffe’s attorney, Lee Turner, that it was withdrawing its disciplinary proceedings. According to The Epoch Times, CPSBC said the process had dragged on too long. According to Castanet Kamloops, CPSBC said the circumstances around Hoffe’s citation “materially changed.”

“The material change in circumstances is the fact that the emergency phase of COVID-19 has passed,” Castanet reported.

“Captured regulatory and licensing bodies punished dissenting doctors in order to intimidate others into compliance,” Hoffe said. “They do this by revoking medical licenses, canceling board certifications, or announcing that the dissenter is a spreader of misinformation.”

Hoffe likened these actions to “being put in the stocks or a public hanging in a town square.”

In a Substack post, immunologist and computational biologist Jessica Rose, Ph.D., called the end of CPSBC’s case “fantastic news” but said she is “not satisfied.” She wrote:

“They destroyed this lovely man’s life for years. That takes a toll on a kind human being’s well-being: they stole his practice, his livelihood and his time. … Why did they suddenly drop the charges? Was it simply because they knew we were not going back down with our tall pile of evidence that would result in these charges eventually being dismissed?”

Disciplinary action began after Hoffe reported vaccine injuries, deaths

According to The Epoch Times, Hoffe became concerned about the growing number of adverse events he saw in his patients after they received the COVID-19 vaccines. He submitted 14 vaccine injury reports from among his own patients and wrote an open letter to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry in April 2021 with his concerns.

In the letter, Hoffe said one of his vaccinated patients, a 72-year-old man, died suddenly. Other patients experienced anaphylaxis or sustained “ongoing and disabling neurological deficits.”

Soon after, Hoffe’s employer, Interior Health, revoked his hospital privileges, and CPSBC launched an investigation into Hoffe. The investigation led to a February 2022 citation and three charges of misconduct, The Epoch Times reported.

The citation alleged Hoffe published posts on online platforms stating that ivermectin was “an advisable treatment for COVID-19,” that COVID-19 vaccines cause harms such as blood clots, neurological damage, infertility and death, and that the vaccinated could place the unvaccinated at risk.

The CPSBC alleged that Hoffe’s posts about “vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19” were “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory.”

In a statement CPSBC provided to Castanet, the board said it began investigations against physicians who espoused “unqualified opinions inconsistent with widely accepted views of the profession” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These opinions included a July 2021 interview in which Hoffe warned the worst was “yet to come” concerning COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

At a September 2021 rally outside Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, British Columbia, Hoffe held a sign that read, “Say no to the clot shot.” And at a public event in December 2021, Hoffe called the COVID-19 shots “lethal,” adding that getting the vaccine “is like Russian roulette. You never know what you’re going to get.”

Hoffe said that threatening doctors and persecuting whistleblowers “creates an illusion of consensus.”

“As intimidated doctors keep silent, this further alienates whistleblowers and reduces their credibility in the public eye. Medical authorities discredit them by stating that they are out of line with the rest of the profession, who are silenced by fear,” Hoffe said.

Sign Up for Free

Tribunal refused CPSBC claims that COVID vaccines are safe and effective

In its case against Hoffe, CPSBC sought judicial notice for its positions on COVID-19, vaccine efficacy and ivermectin. Judicial notice refers to a legal doctrine where statements that are recognized as “so notorious, well-known, or authoritatively attested” are accepted as indisputable facts.

However, the tribunal assigned to the case did not grant CPSBC judicial notice for several of its claims, including that COVID-19 “does not discriminate,” that vaccines are safe and effective with a low risk of adverse events, and that COVID-19 shots reduce the risk of transmission or infection and the severity of symptoms.

Had the tribunal granted judicial notice, expert witnesses, including Rose, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Pierre Kory, would not have had the opportunity to provide affidavits or testify on Hoffe’s behalf.

Despite the outcome, Hoffe told The Epoch Times he is disappointed that he won’t have an opportunity to present his case and that his eight witnesses will not have the chance to provide testimony on his behalf.

According to the Western Standard, Interior Health has not restored Hoffe’s hospital privileges. The Epoch Times reported that Hoffe, now 66, will not try to resume his former emergency room duties.

“My wife and my children left me over this whole thing that has been dragging on,” Hoffe said. “My problems with Interior Health and the college were the last straw in my marriage, and broke it because it made my wife feel so unsafe that I was standing up against the government.”

Related articles in The Defender