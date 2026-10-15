The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 15

“Within a few weeks of being vaccinated, I suffered inexplicable, significant clinical depression"

While our country seems to be going into WW3, may I suggest WW3 officially started with the

COVID-19 bioweapon war on humanity! May I share one more casualty...

From the New York Post: A 12-year-old Indiana girl

who is related to Vice President JD Vance, has been

barred from a spot on a heart transplant list because

she’s not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the

flu, according to her parents.

The mom, who believes vaccines are unsafe, said

she and her husband decided not to vaccinate

Adaline against COVID-19 or the flu after “the Holy

Spirit put it on our hearts.” “We’ll take it as we can

if it happens,” Janeen said. “But I know I cannot

put this (vaccine) in her body knowing what we

know and how we feel about it.” End of Excerpts

By Isabel Keane, Published Feb. 12, 2025

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Defender, for bringing our eyes back to the humanity of this abomination!

Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 15

The Process 2 Poojab given to my friend Aseem Malhotra and so many other trusting people in UK.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/pfizer-process-2-poojab-lot-ej0553

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture