The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7d

A young woman testified in one of the Vaxxed films - how she first was damaged by the vaccine, and then developed the cancer later in life, that it should have prevented. This stuff needs to get off the market, but where are the people who will do this?

Reply
Share
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
7d

When a 62 billion in fraud fines Big Pharma tells you something, You can bet Your life on it!

But not Me! Did you know that, according to Dr. Null's book Death by Medicine, "pharma's medicine" IS the number one Killer in the nation! But they don't want you to know it; it's bad for business!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture