by Children’s Health Defense Team

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) released “The Measles Book: Thirty-Five Secrets the Government and the Media Aren’t Telling You about Measles and the Measles Vaccine” in 2021.

CHD is making the book available now in digital format. Download your free book here.

“The Measles Book” presents reliable medical information from the most credible sources available. It is intended to help you make an informed choice about vaccinating your child.

The main focus is measles. However, many of the issues are relevant to other childhood vaccines. Within the book’s pages, the reader will discover 35 secrets being kept from the general public about childhood vaccines, especially the measles vaccine.

Some of those secrets include:

Vaccines are not safe for every child, and the government and pharmaceutical companies have known this for years. Some children will get injured or die from vaccines, and the government and pharmaceutical companies know this, too. Pharmaceutical companies have developed an incredible way to make money from vaccines — and not be held accountable. When a child is injured or killed by a vaccine, the pharmaceutical company does not pay for the damage it caused — we do!

The information in “The Measles Book” is vital for parents who want to know how to make informed decisions for their children.

Prefer to have a hard copy instead? For a limited time, you can purchase a hardcover copy of “The Measles Book” for $20. You can order it here.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the CHD Community? Click here for details.