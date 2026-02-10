The Defender

patrick.net/memes
“Public health must bridge the divide with groups who mistrust science.”

Not possible until there is a loud and public apology for lying about the danger of the mRNA jabs.

They are NOT safe and NOT effective.

Without that loud and public apology and admission of genocidal guilt, no one should have the slightest trust in any doctor or hospital. They WILL murder you on command for cash, or merely to protect their license. They have proven that millions of times over.

Joseph A Gorski
11m

When a person or group does not have the data they make up stuff and refuse to debate.

