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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
3hEdited

I'm glad that he's doing well, but someone's embellishing this story with details that don't fit.

Arden would not have "walked a mile each day through the halls of the hospital while recovering from his stem cell transplant." He would not have left the positive-air-pressure, HEPA-filtered transplant unit for the first 2 to 3 weeks. Then, they would have gotten him home as early as they could, rather than keeping him and his slowly recovering immune system in hospital. If he did much walking while still hospitalized, it would have been outdoors or on a treadmill.

He would have been strongly advised to avoid unpasteurized milk, cheeses yogurt, and fruit juices. And to avoid raw sprouts like alfalfa, bean, clover, radish, etc. and to very carefully and thoroughly wash all raw produce, to assiduously avoid undercooked meat and fish, etc. for 6 months to 1 year post-transplant.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
4h

Glyphosate Guy in White House in bed with Bayer Roundup banned in Europe due to toxic dangers of pesticides that kills and will injure and kill humans not immune to the damage Glyphosate does to other living things in nature. Follow the money, crime, corruption, coverups impeded in a place rotting from within. Geopolitics few are aware of. Sheeple need to wake up before the entire toxic environment destroys humanity and life on earth. Bless this young man who survived and is well on his way!

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