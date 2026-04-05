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Jeji's avatar
Jeji
17h

BS

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George94's avatar
George94
1dEdited

The definition of "vaccinated" being used in the study and this article is presumably based on the assumption/ belief that there is a virus and that it would take 2 or 3 weeks for immunity to be acquired following injection. The "vaccinated" being the persons believed to have acquired this alleged immunity. Thus "unvaccinated" would include persons injected in the last 2 or 3 weeks which could skew results substantially if adverse events/ disease was accumulating in the "unvaccinated" due to the injections.. Using the terms "vaccinated" or "unvaccinated" therefore indicates the data/ methodology is inherently dangerous and the study/ evaluation could be misleading. In such a situation "generally low" "statistically significant associations" could be a huge red flag indicating callibration and adjustments had been made to the ingredients in order to achieve this result around this 2 or 3 week offset. The appropriate data to use is not status of being "vaccinated" but whether or not the person has been injected.

odysee.com/@NormanFenton:b/the-vaccine-efficacy-illusion-revisited:8

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