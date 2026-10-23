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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3d

It was not difficult for corporate China to figure out how to do business in America, was it?

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3d

I will say it again! Chemical Industry drives the agricultural and food industry and the bloated healthcare industry is the beneficiary: Know two friends that got Lymphoma in the neck and head. Loved apples! What They Actually Spray on Apple Trees: Not atrazine that is a residue in LCS.

Apple orchards are among the most pesticide-intensive crops in American agriculture — routinely sprayed 10-15+ times per season. Here's the real menu:

🐛 The Big Four Insect Pests (Why They Spray)

Codling moth — the #1 enemy. The worm in your apple. Drives most of the spray schedule via degree-day models.

Plum curculio — a weevil that scars fruit.

Apple maggot — lays eggs under the skin.

Aphids, mites, leafrollers — secondary but constant pressure.

📋 The Conventional Insecticide Arsenal

Organophosphates (older, nasty):

Phosmet (Imidan) — still widely used, especially for plum curculio

Azinphos-methyl (Guthion) — historically dominant, now largely phased out due to EPA pressure

Diazinon — now restricted but still on some labels

Neonicotinoids (the bee-killers):

Imidacloprid (Admire Pro, Nuprid) — systemic, persists in trees

Acetamiprid (Assail) — widely used for codling moth and aphids

Thiamethoxam (Actara) — very toxic to pollinators

Pyrethroids (synthetic, cheap):

Lambda-cyhalothrin (Warrior, Silencer)

Esfenvalerate (Asana)

Bifenthrin (various) — also a mite flare-up trigger

Insect growth regulators / newer chemistry:

Novaluron (Rimon) — disrupts chitin formation

Methoxyfenozide (Intrepid) — molt disruptor

Chlorantraniliprole (Altacor) — the modern workhorse for codling moth; relatively low bee toxicity

Spinetoram (Delegate) — derived from soil bacteria, fairly selective

Carbamates:

Carbaryl (Sevin) — used for thinning and some pest control; notorious for mite flare-ups because it kills beneficial mites

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