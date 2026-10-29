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Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
2h

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GeoffPainPhD
4h

Robert Redfield, very friendly with Novavax Jab profiteer, said he had been Covid19 Jabbed 8 times by December 2025.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/novavax-deaths-delayed-publication

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