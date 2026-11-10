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Natalie Williams's avatar
Natalie Williams
8m

Love how Calley says Tramp didn't know about the people around him, so WHY didn't Calley tell him?

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
16m

Technically Susie Wiles could be sent to jail for a very long time for this act.

Constitutional Bar (Foreign Emoluments Clause): Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution prohibits any person holding an "Office of Profit or Trust under the United States" from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind from any king, prince, or foreign state without the consent of Congress.

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