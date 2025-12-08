The Defender

Barney Quinn
29m

Dumb court that refused the original request for religious exemption. If you can't grant religious exemption to the Amish, the exactly who CAN get religious exemption! This is like denying Eskimos the right to use snow to build igloos! What this does reveal for those with the wit to see is the level of absolute tyranny afoot in the world. The mRNA vaccines have direcly killed millions, maimed and crippled millions more, and they will continue killing via a whole range of subvertive means for the forseable future. This was a genocide. The media's in on it up to their eyeballs. In fact, the covid affair was very long in the planning, very craftily executed, and thousands were co-opted into the crime. Charges. Trials. Sentences. Executions.

Allen
27m

Unbelievable we're talking about asking for exemptions to pump poison into children.

