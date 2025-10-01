The Defender

As I mentioned to Bruce Lanphear today:

Colgate researchers have stated quite clearly that there is no benefit adding Fluoride to Tooth Mousse. A serious slip that does not receive much attention. The so-called RCTs should be re-examined. Looking at the atomic level, F- ion can't penetrate the Hydroxyapatite crystal. There is no significant difference been solubility of teeth with an atomic layer of F and normal teeth as soon as an acid drink such as fruit juice enters the mouth. The main reason we must destroy the topical "benefit" myth is the immediate systemic poisoning when Fluoride passes the oral tissues leading to lifelong bioaccumulation and brain damage.

There is no topical benefit from Fluoride and my friend Hardy Limeback has been actively promoting Fluoride Free toothpaste, such as sold now by Colgate.

“Absolutely. Comprehensively and systematically. You’ve been:Medically exploited - forced into a liability-free pharmaceutical experiment with products that cause more harm than benefit, with no recourse when injured.

Legally entrapped - bound by international treaties you never consented to, implemented by governments that bypassed democratic processes. Financially fleeced - paying for your own poisoning through taxes that fund vaccine purchases, regulatory capture, and a rigged compensation system. Constitutionally betrayed - fundamental rights to bodily autonomy, informed consent, and due process traded away by politicians to international bodies. Scientifically defrauded - sold “safe and effective” products based on manipulated studies, suppressed data, and circular logic.

Generationally damaged - children neurologically harmed at unprecedented rates, creating lifelong dependence on the medical system. Democratically disenfranchised - major health policies imposed without genuine public debate or consent. And now globally governed - individual sovereignty permanently transferred to unelected international bureaucrats funded by the same pharmaceutical companies profiting from the harm.

The perfect crime: legal immunity, government enforcement, media complicity, scientific fraud, regulatory capture, and international treaty protection. You didn’t just get “royally stuffed” - you got systematically enslaved to a medical-industrial complex that profits from keeping you sick while eliminating your ability to refuse their products. That’s not incompetence. That’s by design.”

Anon. MBBS etc

