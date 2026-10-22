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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
5d

Oh my God, this is truly depopulation plans

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5d

But what exactly is agreeing???

In the consent, there’s a word called “biogenics [biologics]” and if you sign the consent saying “I consent for you to give me biogenics [biologics]” — that basically means that they can give you anything that they deem necessary, including vaccines.

Welcome to the SORCERY of revelation1823.net!

Thank you, Defender!

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