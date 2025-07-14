The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

no studies needed to stop Sids altogether - stop jabbing babies !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
3h

Hmm . . . this is remarkable. A new study suggests that changing the type of vaccines given to infants would reduce the risk of SIDS, which is absolutely NOT caused by the current vaccines. Science is confusing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture