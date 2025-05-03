The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
4h

Somehow I’m not surprised. I had an adverse reaction to the flu shot in 2022, and I have recently heard that two people in my social circle recently had reactions to the flu shot. I’m 73.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John T's avatar
John T
2h

The way they downplay the study they act like we are all really stupid or something. The selling points for vaccines are getting pitiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture