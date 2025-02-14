by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

An analysis of reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) found safety signals for 37 adverse events when COVID-19 vaccines were administered during pregnancy.

Miscarriage, preeclampsia, cervical insufficiency, chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformations, premature birth, stillbirth, newborn asphyxia and newborn death were among the signals flagged by the study, published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

The analysts identified the signals by comparing the rates of adverse events for the COVID-19 vaccines given during pregnancy to the same adverse events following the flu vaccine and all other vaccines when administered to pregnant women.

This method, called proportional reporting ratio (PRR), is the same one used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to analyze VAERS data to identify safety signals for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Pregnant women were excluded from the original COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy studies.

VAERS, run jointly by the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), functions as “the nation’s early warning system” for vaccine safety issues. Safety signals mean a condition may be linked to a vaccine and further analysis is required to confirm the link.

The researchers found the safety signals for the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy consistently exceeded the thresholds set by the CDC and FDA for defining a signal, often by a significant margin.

On average, adverse pregnancy events were reported 69.2 times more frequently after the COVID-19 shot relative to other vaccines.

“We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs [adverse events] after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women,” the researchers concluded. They said the magnitude of the safety signals was “cause for alarm.”

Several of the researchers, including Dr. James A. Thorp, Dr. Daniel C. McDyer and Dr. Kimberly Biss are also practicing obstetricians/gynecologists. They noted the adverse events identified are consistent with their extensive clinical observations.

Thorp, co-author with Celia Farber of the forthcoming book, “Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable,” told The Defender he saw every single one of the signals among women in his practice.

The researchers concluded that an “immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted.” The article is Part 1 of a three-part series.

Safety signals show COVID vaccines violate ‘Golden Rule of pregnancy’

The researchers argued that administering the COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women violated the “Golden Rule of pregnancy” — that new and potentially harmful substances should not be introduced while a fetus is developing.

Even food and drinks considered safe for most people, such as fermented foods and certain fish, are not recommended for pregnant women because they have the potential to cause harm during pregnancy.

Major medical pregnancy catastrophes, such as the thalidomide and diethylstilbestrol (DES) disasters of the 20th century — involving recommended medications that caused serious harm to pregnant women, their babies and even their grandchildren — affirmed this rule.

The authors said their findings point to the COVID-19 vaccines having similar — or worse — effects on a significant number of women and their offspring.

And like DES, despite recommendations by the pharmaceutical industry, physicians should have been aware of the risks, the authors said.

Thorp said the most concerning signal was for placental insufficiency — where the cervix weakens and can begin to open, leading to preterm birth or miscarriage — which was 499 times more frequently reported after COVID-19 vaccines than after other vaccines.

The other most frequently reported events included neonatal dyspnea, or breathing difficulties for newborns, which was reported 134 times more frequently. Premature infant death was reported 124 times more frequently after COVID-19 vaccines than other vaccines and fetal cardiac arrest was reported 108 times more frequently.

CDC continues to recommend COVID vaccine for pregnant women

According to the protocols set up at the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC should have been doing PRR analysis. However, the agency failed to publicly flag the signals identified in the paper.

In February 2023, CHD sued the CDC for its PRR data, which the agency had not released. After the lawsuit, the CDC began releasing the documents, but they were heavily redacted and the agency is still withholding some of the requested documents.

The CDC first recommended the vaccines for pregnant women in April 2021.

Then-Director Rochelle Walensky held a press conference to tell pregnant women there was no bad time to get a COVID-19 shot — before, during or after pregnancy. She made this announcement just two days after Pfizer sent the FDA the pregnancy and lactation report detailing the vaccine’s serious effects on pregnant women and babies from post-marketing data.

The agency continues to strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, although other countries, including the U.K., have stopped.

On its COVID-19 vaccine pregnancy page, the CDC warns that pregnant women are “more likely to get very sick from COVID-19” than other people. It also says they are more likely to need hospitalization, intensive care, the use of a ventilator and experience complications such as preterm birth or stillbirth.

The CDC also reminds pregnant women that “severe COVID-19 illness can lead to death.”

Major physician professional organizations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine all continue to tell pregnant women the vaccine is “safe and effective” for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The recommendations were made despite the lack of safety and efficacy from randomized controlled clinical trials among pregnant women and limited data on COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy.

