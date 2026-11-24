Mandatory folic acid fortification of flour used in bread and other foods exposes millions of people worldwide to a lab-made substance without adequate long-term safety studies, U.K. scientists told John Campbell, Ph.D. They questioned the policy’s potential cancer risks and lack of informed consent. “Just because you reclassify a drug as a food, it doesn’t mean … it’s safe,” Dr. Angus Dalgleish said.

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by Jill Erzen

Governments worldwide are adding a synthetic drug — folic acid — to flour and treating it as a food ingredient, so they can bypass the safety testing required for medications, U.K. scientists told medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D.

“You’ve got … a drug that’s being described as a food,” Dr. Clare Craig said. “And because it’s being described as a food, the normal safety testing that goes on with drugs has not been applied.”

The result: Millions of people in 86 countries are being exposed to folic acid through everyday foods, without the long-term safety studies normally required for drugs.

“Just because you reclassify a drug as a food, it doesn’t mean … it’s safe,” oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish said.

The U.S. began adding folic acid to flour labeled “enriched” in 1996, and in 1998, made it mandatory. The U.K. is following a similar path, with mandatory fortification of non-wholemeal wheat flour set to begin in December 2026.

And because flour goes into so many products, exposure extends far beyond bread.

Dr. Tim Kelly pointed out that folic acid is “literally going in everything.” That includes cereals, bread, pasta and pizza. Even sausages can contain it because manufacturers use flour in their production, he noted.

Craig said the U.S. program is often cited to justify the policy elsewhere.

“It’s unbelievable, but that is what’s happening,” she said. “A lot of the way they justify that to themselves is to say, ‘Well, America did it, and they’ve done it for years, so it must be OK.’ … Nothing against Americans, but it’s not a good example of a country that’s shown to be really healthy since 1998.”

“Messing around with things that we don’t know the consequences of is a very foolish thing to be doing,” she added.

Folic acid ‘has side effects and it has interactions with other medication’

Folic acid is a synthetic form of folate, also known as vitamin B9 — a vital nutrient that helps the body carry out basic functions.

Folate is “absolutely essential to the functioning of every single cell,” Craig said. It’s “fundamental to life.”

Folate is especially important during pregnancy. A deficiency increases the risk of neural tube defects — birth defects that affect the brain, spine or spinal cord.

Research suggests taking folic acid around the time of conception can help prevent these defects. But Craig questioned whether that benefit justifies exposing an entire population to synthetic folic acid, especially when the body doesn’t process it in the same way it processes naturally occurring folates.

“Folic acid is an oxidized version that can only be made in a laboratory and that our bodies handle really, really badly,” she said.

Natural folates occur in some foods, including leafy greens, beans and oranges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Folic acid, by contrast, is manufactured synthetically.

Craig said folic acid meets the criteria for a drug, not simply a food ingredient.

“Our drug regulator does call it a drug, and it has a drug license, and it has side effects and it has interactions with other medication,” Craig said. “It is a drug.”

The Cleveland Clinic also treats folic acid as a medication, outlining precautions, potential side effects — including breathing problems, numbness and fatigue — and drug interactions. It also advises people with certain medical conditions or allergies to consult a physician before taking it.

Yet governments add it to flour and call it a food ingredient.

Dalgleish compared this approach to the regulatory treatment of COVID-19 mRNA products. He said those products would have to undergo carcinogenicity studies as gene therapies, but regulators avoided that requirement by classifying them as vaccines.

“Just because you’ve reclassified them, it doesn’t mean to say that there’s no risk,” he said.

Research suggests folic acid linked to colorectal cancer

Scientists are concerned that widespread exposure to folic acid could contribute to rising rates of colorectal cancer.

The concern centers on folate’s role in cell growth. Folate helps cells divide and multiply. While healthy cells need this process, cancer cells also rely on it to grow and spread.

“I think a useful thing is just to think of folate as a fertilizer,” Kelly said. “It’s one of the ingredients that you need for cell division. So one of the things that … oncologists do is to try and block any cells dividing. … So if you’re putting something in the food that’s helping cell division, then that’s not necessarily a good thing.”

Past research has raised questions about that potential risk. A 2019 peer-reviewed study in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention found that B vitamin supplementation, including folic acid, “was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.”

Craig also pointed to a troubling timeline: The U.S. mandated folic acid fortification in 1998, around the time colorectal cancer rates began rising.

According to a 2026 report from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer among men and women under 50. Incidence rates in that age group have nearly doubled since 1998.

Craig questioned whether researchers have adequately examined the possible connection between folic acid fortification and the rise in colorectal cancer rates. She said:

“They mandated it by 1998. And there was in America this massive spike in colorectal cancers that followed it. But they also changed their bowel screening program to make it available to Medicare patients so that they can point at that hump and say, ‘Well, that’s just because of screening.’ And I don’t know if anyone’s actually sat down and unpicked how much of it really was screening and how much of it might have been folic acid. Because I’m not sure people have really wanted to know the answer.”

‘Trials showed a statistically significant increased cancer risk’

The scientists also question whether existing safety studies have followed participants long enough to detect cancers that can take years or decades to develop.

Craig said researchers never conducted a dedicated safety trial of folic acid fortification. She also noted that existing randomized controlled trials didn’t last long enough to accurately assess cancer risks.

However, some trials using doses comparable to what people could consume through fortified flour showed that risks exist.

“The trials that were using 1 milligram or less of folic acid a day, which is … the kind of range we’re talking about if it’s in the flour, those trials showed a statistically significant increased cancer risk, even though the follow-up was only five years,” she said.

Campbell said five years may be too short to detect cancer.

“The gap between hepatitis B exposure and liver cancer, the gap between smoking and cancer, the gap between asbestos and cancer can be years and decades,” he said. “So five years is a joke, really.”

Craig also cited a 2009 study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute that she said found a substantial increase in cancer risk.

“There was one study where there was a 10-year follow-up, and that study showed prostate cancer risk was increased 2.7 times by folic acid,” she said.

‘You don’t give a drug to an entire population’

The scientists questioned the decision to expose an entire population to a synthetic substance when the intended benefit applies to a much smaller group.

“It’s the last thing that anybody in public health … should even be thinking of,” Dalgleish said.

Campbell described the policy as an experiment on the population without adequate evidence of safety.

“Often we don’t know how things work, but we do the trials, we have the medical experience, but in this case we simply haven’t got that. It’s a, ‘Let’s chuck this into the population and see what happens.’”

Craig warned that adding folic acid to the food supply makes it much harder to study its effects. Researchers can’t easily compare people who consume fortified foods with a genuinely unexposed control group.

“You don’t give a drug to an entire population and then see if you can measure things in retrospect,” she said.

Even clinical trials can have this problem when participants are already exposed through fortified foods, Craig added. She said:

“They’ve got a trial, but you’re already fortifying the flour. You haven’t really got a placebo group in your trial. And so if you’re saying, ‘Well, we don’t see much of a cancer risk.’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, but everybody’s exposed.’ … This is a WHO policy, so it’s being pushed from the top down and as it spreads across the world, the chance to actually do a safety study is reducing and reducing all the time.”

Government policy violates informed consent

Kelly said the policy also violates two basic principles of medicine: informed consent and the obligation to do no harm.

“Both of them are being trampled on,” he said.

Craig has started an online petition calling on the U.K. government to reconsider mandatory folic acid fortification. The petition has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures, triggering a review by the petitions committee to decide whether to schedule a debate in the House of Commons, she said.

“It’s not a debate that will get voted on, but at least it gets it into the record … and starts to get these issues raised properly,” she said.

Kelly called for an end to the fortification practice.

“Stop putting drugs in our food,” he said. He noted that even organic flour wasn’t exempted from the mandate.

“I do not want synthetic garbage in my food. And it’s gone into organic flour. There’s no exemptions for that,” he said. “It’s totally and utterly unethical. … These are the same people who locked us up and coerced people to take the jabs as well. And now this is the next thing.”

Watch the interview here:

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