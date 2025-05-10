The Defender

PamelaDrew
4h

CHD has become a virtual arm of the Biotech Mafia & endorsing a key player in the anthrax scandals is a horribly damning confirmation that perpetuates the myths of RNA with pandemic potential and Gain of Function as anything more than synthetic clones for vaccine development.

Adopting models where cell culture grow PCR consensus sequences in E.coli because bacteria is required for replication that NEVER happens in Nature to stuff into rodents and pretend this has a connection to reality is scientific fraud and medical malpractice.

Childrens Health Defense is now Biotech Mafia cheerleaders. Shameful betrayal of trust.

https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

