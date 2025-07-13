The Defender

Audrey Dennis
2h

Victory is mine sayeth the Lord. Blessings

RAY FALCIOLA
3h

I've got a better idea.

Rather than wasting $4 million of tax payer money to reward lawyers, make the legal mavens feel important and insult the idea of justice HOW ABOUT CHANGING THE LAW and making "I SAID NO BECAUSE MY BODY IS SOVEREIGN" the criteria for avoiding needle rape!!??

Not really a suggestion. It should be a demand.

That way we obey natural law and not leave nonsense like "what is your sincere religious belief" up to godless idiots and godless idiot judges and jurors who would not know sincerity or religiosity if they were paid handsomely to try and understand it..

There is no LEGITAMATE requirement to submit to rape or needle rape and therefore there is no legitimate law that can ask you to comply.

A non consensual coerced injection is a non consensual coerced injection, PERIOD!

The injection device is irrelevant. Would it be OK to mandate insemination with a turkey baster? So why the special exception for needle rape injections? I see no difference. Injected foreign substances are injected foreign substances. The delivery device is irrelevant

I am tired of hearing about "religious exemption" (much as I respect religion) and I am tired of innocent people being forced to jump through hoops to prove to a bunch of insincere arbitrary malicious idiots that "honest injun Mr and Mrs court I am sincerely devout so please don't needle rape me and violate my devout state of devotion"

We should not have to grovel to idiots.

It is a charade we should not have too play. I SAID NO is the criteria to reject rape of all kinds

