Residents of Spring Lake, New Jersey, with help from Children’s Health Defense, are suing their coastal borough and its leaders for agreeing to let Verizon install two 5G towers along the town’s boardwalk. The lawsuit is the latest development in a legal battle that began in January 2024, when Verizon applied to install six 5G towers along Spring Lake’s boardwalk as part of its ongoing efforts to install 5G towers along the New Jersey shore.

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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Residents of Spring Lake, New Jersey, with help from Children’s Health Defense (CHD), are suing their coastal borough and its leaders for agreeing to let Verizon install two 5G towers along the town’s boardwalk.

On Sept. 29, despite strong public opposition, Spring Lake’s council members agreed to a settlement with Verizon that allowed the telecom giant to install 5G antennas inside two hut-like cupolas on top of pavilions at the boardwalk’s north and south ends.

The new lawsuit, filed Nov. 13 in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Monmouth County, asks the court to declare the settlement — and the council resolution approving the settlement — null and void.

The suit also seeks to invalidate a 5G wireless ordinance the council adopted on Oct. 27 as part of its deal with Verizon. Residents allege the ordinance improperly gives the mayor and council broad authority to approve wireless facilities on borough-owned property without planning board review or standard zoning requirements.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an injunction to stop the borough from issuing permits to Verizon and for reimbursement of the cost of the suit.

Defendants in the suit include the borough of Spring Lake, the borough’s council and mayor, and Verizon.

Kelley Badishkanian, a Spring Lake resident and organizer for Spring Lake Against 5G Towers, told The Defender:

“We have some trepidation because, of course, we don’t want to sue our own community, but it comes from a place of love: We love Spring Lake, and we want to preserve it. We really believe there is a way of stopping Verizon from putting these dangerous towers on our historic pavilions.”

Badishkanian said she and the other residents can understand why the borough’s council and mayor gave in to Verizon’s pressure. “They’re facing this giant national company with large pockets.”

However, the residents want the borough to take a “principled stand,” she said. “We have a very strong case — and thank god for Children’s Health Defense, who has been helping us along the way.”

The lawsuit is the latest development in a legal battle that began in January 2024, when Verizon filed an application with the borough to install six 5G towers along Spring Lake’s boardwalk as part of its ongoing efforts to install 5G towers along the New Jersey shore.

In November 2024, the telecom giant sued Spring Lake in federal court in a bid to push its 5G tower plans through despite fierce local resistance, alleging the borough “unreasonably delayed” and “effectively denied” its application.

On May 30, 2025, a federal judge allowed a group of Spring Lake residents and Spring Lake Against 5G Towers to intervene in the federal case. The intervenors brought the new lawsuit.

Residents’ lawsuit against town is ‘next necessary step’

CHD has been advising and representing the Spring Lake residents through its Stop 5G initiative “since day one” of the residents’ opposition to Verizon’s plans to install 5G towers along the boardwalk, said Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) and Wireless Program.

“We were obviously disappointed when the borough decided to settle the lawsuit with Verizon, and are glad to support the residents in this next necessary step,” Eckenfels said.

The settlement “only benefits telecom and stands in direct contrast with what the residents have been fighting for,” she said.

In an Aug. 29 letter to Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton, resident Patrick L. Donnelly, one of the intervenors in the federal lawsuit and a plaintiff in the new case, called the settlement a “total capitulation by the Borough to Verizon.”

In the complaint, the residents allege they were largely excluded from the talks leading up to the borough’s settlement with Verizon.

They also allege that the new ordinance would effectively push residents even further out of the borough’s decision-making process by giving the mayor and council “sole and absolute discretion” when it comes to approving wireless projects, rather than having approvals undergo review by the borough’s planning board.

Residents say town leaders had conflicts of interest

The residents argue — based on several New Jersey court decisions on conflicts of interest involving public officials and local government ethics law — that the settlement, resolution and ordinance should be void due to some of the city officials’ conflicts of interest.

“The Mayor’s company allegedly did paid work for Verizon, and she led the negotiations without recusing herself,” said W. Scott McCollough, lead litigator for CHD’s EMR cases.

The council president, Brendan Judge, works for a law firm that represents Verizon on other cases, the complaint alleges.

Judge was involved in the closed-door negotiations with Verizon and council members that led up to the proposed settlement. He didn’t recuse himself until roughly two hours before the council passed its resolution to adopt the settlement agreement, according to the complaint.

Verizon embroiled in several Jersey Shore lawsuits as communities fight 5G towers

The Spring Lake residents’ overall goal is to keep 5G cell towers off the beach — “where they simply do not belong,” Eckenfels said.

If the residents are successful in halting the borough’s settlement with Verizon, the federal case brought by Verizon will still need to be litigated, she said.

Verizon’s lawsuit against Spring Lake is one of several ongoing lawsuits in the area.

In May 2021, Verizon sued Belmar — a town roughly three miles from Spring Lake — in an attempt to install 5G towers on the town’s boardwalk.

In September 2023, Verizon sued Monmouth County — where Belmar and Spring Lake are located — after realizing the land in question was under the county’s jurisdiction and after county officials on Aug. 8, 2023, denied the company’s project application.

CHD is providing legal support to the Belmar residents and has intervened in both the Belmar and Spring Lake cases.

On Aug. 25, residents of Lavallette filed a lawsuit in state court, alleging Verizon failed to complete an environmental review process for its 5G towers as required under the Coastal Area Facility Review Act.

Lavallette is a small coastal town roughly 10 miles from Spring Lake. CHD is providing legal support for the case.

The Lavallette lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey Ocean County Law Division, aims to force Verizon to conduct endangered species and environmental reviews for all its proposed 5G towers along the New Jersey shore.

Eckenfels said it was premature for Spring Lake to settle its lawsuit with Verizon before these other lawsuits played out.

Verizon and Naughton did not respond to a comment request by the deadline.

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