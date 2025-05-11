The Defender

John T
2h

You didn't really need a study to know they didn't stay at the injection site. As soon as mRNA injections got approved, they came out with the RSV for pregnant mothers that would cross the placental barrier for the fetus. That was proof enough. They just needed to get the mRNA on the market, which they did.

PamelaDrew
28m

It's shameful that in 2025 the self proclaimed critics still call mRNA TRANSFECTION vaccines. This is decades old lab tool & known failed gene therapy since 1999 Biotech Death of Jesse Gelsinger who had a custom protein to "repair" a genetic defect. https://web.archive.org/web/20121025034826/https://www.nytimes.com/1999/11/28/magazine/the-biotech-death-of-jesse-gelsinger.html

As for the uncontrolled distribution of the LNP the Nobel Prize cannot erase the same criminal malpractice of the lobotomy another Nobel winner lauded as medicine. Pieter Cullis in his pre-Nobel tour was open about the fact that LNP was hoped to replace chemotherapy since less than 1% of chemo actually reaches the target but failure to control distribution ruled it out.

Former CHD scientist & first named in RFK Jr Wuhan book Jonathan Jay Couey explained this years ago. Watch the lecture by Cullis and let's not pretend these deadly effects come as a surprise in flippin 2025. https://rumble.com/v3q5vbq-2023-10-17-pieter-cullis-2022-study-hall-16-oct-2023-brief-twitch1953665426.html

Lastly the DNA contamination was predictable certainty because TRANSFECTING cell culture aka Gain of Function replication of synthetic clones in E.coli is how these jabs were made and how biologics are made EXCEPT the KNOWN CONTAMINANTS are subject to expensive filtration process so skipping the cleanup guaranteed DNA and other contaminants in there.

Anyone tired of fake resistance looking for real biology there's years of biology lessons with a few deep dives on the top buck Covidian resistance making bank & saving NOBODY.

https://gigaohmbiological.com/

