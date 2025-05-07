by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Among a group of pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19, the women who received a COVID-19 vaccine were significantly more likely to miscarry compared to women who didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new peer-reviewed study.

However, the authors said their findings “reinforce the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women.”

The study by six Spanish researchers was published last week in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, a Springer journal.

The researchers retrospectively examined a sample of 156 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy between 2020 and 2022.

Of these, 45 women had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Among the vaccinated group, six women (13.3%) had miscarriages, with five of the miscarriages occurring in women who were vaccinated in the first or second trimester of pregnancy.

Five miscarriages were recorded among the larger group (111) of unvaccinated women, resulting in a miscarriage rate of 4.5%.

According to Trial Site News, the higher miscarriage rate among vaccinated women in the first two trimesters is “a concerning anomaly” that “raises the need for more robust trimester-stratified safety analyses.”

However, the study’s authors downplayed the miscarriage rates and instead focused on a subset of positive outcomes in the vaccinated group, including significantly lower rates of pneumonia, vomiting and headache than the unvaccinated cohort.

Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, questioned the authors’ emphasis on positive vaccination outcomes while glossing over miscarriages.

“If the authors are willing to stand by their work, then they should have stated that a COVID-19 infection in the first two trimesters is 15 times more likely to result in a miscarriage if the mother was vaccinated — the strongest statistical significance in the entire study.”

‘Unexpectedly high’ miscarriage rate ‘cannot be dismissed’

The “unexpectedly high miscarriage risk reported among early-pregnancy infections in vaccinated women — even with limited numbers — cannot be dismissed without further research,” Trial Site News wrote. Public health agencies should revise their guidance for COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still says, “COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective.” The CDC recommends getting the vaccine “if you are pregnant, breastfeeding a baby, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.”

Trial Site News noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “has yet to declare that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe in the long run via the package insert” and that the risks are “still not known” for pregnant and lactating women and children.

“After four years, this fact is disturbing,” Trial Site News wrote.

Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, an Australian anesthesiologist and perioperative physician, said the study “further highlights the short-term trade-off many health professionals have made in embracing the seeming benefits of a novel therapeutic based on incomplete, short-term data whilst dismissing unknown adverse events.”

Kunadhasan, one of the researchers who analyzed clinical trial outcomes and licensure of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine based on the “Pfizer Papers,” noted that in the Spanish study’s unvaccinated cohort, there was a 95.5% live birth rate, compared to 88.9% in the vaccinated cohort.

“Though not statistically significant because of a small sample size, the recommendation of the authors for vaccination against COVID-19 in pregnancy cannot be supported,” Kunadhasan said.

The “Pfizer Papers” found over 42,000 serious adverse events in the first three months of availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, mostly in women. The documents also showed that Pfizer knew early on that the shots were causing menstrual damage at scale.

The company reported to the FDA that 72% of the recorded adverse events were in women. Of those, about 16% involved reproductive disorders and functions. Pfizer lost the records of 234 pregnant women who participated in its clinical trials. Of the 36 women whose records survived, over 80% lost their babies.

Pfizer also failed to inform regulators of the deaths of two women who participated in its COVID-19 vaccine trials until after key reporting deadlines had passed.

Naomi Wolf, Ph.D., CEO of Daily Clout and author of “The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity,” called the Spanish study’s outcomes “both heartbreaking and maddeningly predictable.”

“From Pfizer’s internal documents, one can only conclude that damage to human fertility is, as they say in tech, ‘not a bug but a feature’ of the mRNA injections,” Wolf said. “This is the biggest crime ever committed against humanity, and we are at the start of realizing the damage.”

‘Amount of infertility I am seeing has skyrocketed’

Dr. Margaret Christensen, a trained gynecologist, a national and international clinical educator and co-founder of the Carpathia Collaborative, said the study’s outcomes confirm what she has seen among patients at her practice.

“The amount of infertility I am seeing has skyrocketed,” Christensen said. “A number of women are still having markedly abnormal periods since getting ‘spiked,’” referring to the spike protein in mRNA vaccines. She said symptoms include “heavy, frequent bleeding, completely missed periods, recurrent cysts and increased miscarriages.”

A study published in February in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law identified 37 safety signals for COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy, including miscarriage, fetal malformations, premature birth, stillbirth, newborn asphyxia and newborn death.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher said the Spanish study’s outcomes confirm the health harms of spike proteins — and the findings of a preprint published last week examining pregnancy outcomes among vaccinated and unvaccinated women in the Czech Republic.

That study “found that among approximately 1.3 million Czech women ages 18-39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had approximately 33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women,” Hulscher said.

“These deleterious outcomes are likely due to persistent spike protein production and the presence of long-lasting vaccine mRNA in reproductive organs.”

According to TrialSite News, public health agencies should take note of the study’s findings:

“Public health agencies promoting vaccination during pregnancy should acknowledge data gaps and transparently fund larger, trimester-specific safety surveillance programs. As booster uptake slows and newer variants circulate, longitudinal tracking of maternal-fetal outcomes remains urgent.”

For Wolf, the study’s results add to evidence supporting the withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines “for pregnant women and for everyone.”

Hulscher suggested that current CDC guidelines recommending COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy “should be immediately revoked in light of these serious safety concerns.”

Last month, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said public health agencies are developing a new vaccine injury tracking system that will track such adverse events in real time, fulfilling a promise U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made to address vaccine safety issues.

In March, Kennedy announced that the CDC would develop a new sub-agency focused on vaccine injuries.

