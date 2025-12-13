The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
1h

Backing away from 40+ years of vaccinating for common childhood diseases is not easy. Kids are less healthy today, likely to suffer more, and good home care is less available. Yet, overall, allowing the human body opportunities to defend itself and strengthen natural makes good sense. Pointing political fingers only stops the learning we could be having.

Excellent reporting, balanced presentation of claims on both sides of the vaccination debate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture