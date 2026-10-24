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leah's avatar
leah
2d

If fluoride is so safe, why warning on toothpaste to call poison control if injested? Proof we have idiots running the show.

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
2d

You're missing one important fact! State representatives are obviously smarter than the scientists who finally got up enough courage to take on the fluoride combine. Just ask them. Them along with all of the dentists who still recommend because they're too lazy to read anything other than what the dental society sends them and we all know who controls them. Of course the media isn't going to publish anything that counters what their advertisers are promoting so the majority of people never get the message about how bad fluoride is. When you get that fixed, then please take on the mRNA crap that is designed to provide population reduction.

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