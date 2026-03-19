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Katy Mejia's avatar
Katy Mejia
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Insane times, insane people willing to be a part of this operation. I don’t know a single person who had their religious exemptions approved. It was an automatic reply to everyone who submitted one. When all of us were fired we submitted it to get unemployment and that was also denied. The judge said she’d never soon such disorder and confusion with the documents but still denied benefits.

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