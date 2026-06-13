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Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
5hEdited

Enough with the lab leak fear porn! There are no such thing as “viruses”(or “contagion”), natural or man-made. “They” only exist on computer screens/programs and as a concept implanted in the public imagination/discourse by years of conditioning and propaganda. If you investigate the foundations of “germ theory” (a failed hypothesis) with a critical and open mind, you will find no “there” there. It’s all one massive centuries-old fraud perpetrated on humanity (and perpetuated) by the ruling class with the aid of their lackeys in scientific, medical, academic, media, and political establishment. It’s about more than just manufacturing frightening invisible boogeymen in order to sell the “protection” for profit; fear plus mass poisoning via toxic injections is also an extremely effective mode of class warfare, as a frightened, sick, weak, and impoverished working class poses no threat to their power, wealth, and privilege.

And now it’s clearly being used a means of depopulation since they no longer need so many “useless eaters” around to exploit for labor or as consumers of commodities and loans. Everything we’ve been subjected to over the past 6 years and everything we’re seeing now in the news is a means to the end of transitions to a new, post-capitalist system and the slow and steady construction/implementation of, and simultaneous/surreptitious herding of (a greatly reduced) population into, the global digital slave system.

And this is being coordinated and conducted by the GLOBAL ruling class: the super rich family dynasties that own most of the real wealth, control all governments in all countries, as well as the large transnational corporations and banks, and whom the public-facing billionaires work for as figureheads and spokespeople. There is no real conflict between republicans and democrats or NATO and BRICS. That’s all a pro wrestling spectacle to entertain, divert, and divide the masses. The only real war is the class war and the only sides are the rich parasitical psychopaths at the top (and those who do their bidding) and the rest of us, regardless of superficial differences like nationality, ethnicity, race, or religion.

Awake, healthy, strong, and united we could stop them tomorrow and get to work building a beautiful world and future in which everyone’s needs are met and is free to fulfill their true potential as human beings.

That’s why they must keep the Big Lies going that prevent us from waking up and restoring our health and being able to fight back.

SO STOP HELPING THEM BY SPREADING THEIR FEAR -BASED PROPAGANDA !

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Christine FOIs's avatar
Christine FOIs
6h

Give it a rest. CHD and millions of people know perfectly well that there isn't a shred of scientific evidence of any alleged virus, new or old, natural or manmade, or even of a contagious illness. Stop misleading people and going along with cover stories that protect "government" and industry.

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