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Copernicus
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Becoming a parent comes with many inconveniences. Disrupted sleep is one of them.

God designed babies to need frequent physical, verbal, visual contact with their parents. If we believe he designed babies to need this, then we must also believe that parents are designed to provide it and to be able to get through those early weeks and months.

Is it hard? Absolutely.

Is it best for the child? Also absolutely.

I have long marveled at breastfeeding moms who, instead of talking to, marveling at, and praying for the nursing babes watch Netflix or other TV series while nursing. You will never get back those precious moments with your little ones. Engage them for all they're worth.

Ditch the mechanical mother and go pick up and soothe your child. Better yet, learn how to safely co-sleep with your breastfed baby.

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