The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
Oct 3

Her decisions were predetermined based on her fixed beliefs. She didn't follow the basics of regulatory decision making, failing to document her thought processes, not even bothering to submit decisional memoranda to the regulatory records.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Rul's avatar
Rul
Oct 3

mRNA gene therapy: 5 problems and 5 probed lies.

Five Problems:

1.ADN external contamination

2.SV40

3. Modified not natural mRNA

4.Spike protein.

5. Lipid nanoparticles.

Four probed lies:

1. They knew they modified the mRNA with ecoli part.

2. They knew nanolipids transport mRNA through any cellular membrane not stay in deltoides área.

3. They knew nanolipids are toxic with high problems tested only in animals since 20 years ago.

4. They knew furine cleavage was artificially set on spike artificially toxic protein.

5. Sv40 makes igg4 high and that is not good to your natural system to stop cancer.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture