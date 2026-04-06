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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
4hEdited

No word on the dozens of toxic injections that are being given during pregnancy and after birth?

Not a word on the toxic mind-control? Blatantly teaching our children human existence is causing a climate crisis, or that they are supremacist, or victims of supremacy, or the wrong gender....all resulting in kids hating themselves and not reproducing.

As always, the blame is redirected back to us. Because we buy plastic and believed the advertising on non-stick cookware. Nothing to do with a handful of parasites who exploit our resources and human beings and now are killing us by the billions through psychological and biological warfare.

What a clown show and limited hangout you are proving to be.

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