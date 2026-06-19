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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
33m

Thank you, Senator Johnson and CHD for working so hard to get the TRUTH out there for all to see!

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
1h

Johnson's compulsion to beclown himself is delightful, though maybe not for his constituents.

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